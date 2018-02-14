Chelsea defender Gary Cahill ‘devastated’ by Ryan Mason’s retirement

Ryan Mason (right) suffered a fractured skull in a head collision with Gary Cahill in January. (Source: AP File) Ryan Mason (right) suffered a fractured skull in a head collision with Gary Cahill in January. (Source: AP File)

Ryan Mason’s retirement after he failed to recover from a serious head injury sufficiently enough to return to the pitch had “devastated” Gary Cahill, the Chelsea defender has said. Mason announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday after he suffered a fractured skull following a head clash with Cahill while contesting a corner during Hull City’s defeat to Chelsea in January 2017.

“Devastated to hear today’s news from Ryan,” Cahill said on his official Twitter account. “Competing for a corner is something we’ve done thousands of times and to see those consequences for a top professional like Ryan is heartbreaking.

“Sending all my love to him and his family, and wishing him the best for the future.”

