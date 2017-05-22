Chelsea create record in Premier League title win

Chelsea got the Premier League trophy after their win over Sunderland. (Source: AP) Chelsea got the Premier League trophy after their win over Sunderland. (Source: AP)

Chelsea had already won the Premier League title under the stewardship of Antonio Conte by reverting to a 3-4-3 system a few months back. The Blues retained the title after beating West Brom a week earlier. On Sunday, on the final matchday of the season, Chelsea added icing to the cake by picking up their 30th win of the season. The Londoners beat already relegated Sunderland 5-1. With that, Chelsea finish the season with 30 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats for a combined 93 points – seven points adrift of Spurs who spanked Hull City 7-1.

Conte’s men thus improved on Jose Mourinho’s record of 29 wins with Chelsea registered in 2004/05 and 2005/06. It is the first time 30 wins have been recorded since the Premier League era began. It is also the first time a team has won 30 games in a season ever since Liverpool’s title triumph in the 1978/79 season. Then Liverpool had won 30 games out of 42 games.

The game also had emotional bearing on the players and fans alike as John Terry bid adieu to the club he had been part of since his childhood days. Terry, 22 years at the club and 13 as captain, started the final league game of the season and wept as fans sang his name after unfurling banners describing him as “captain, leader, legend”. In a piece of sentimental theatre, Conte substituted Terry with his successor as captain Gary Cahill in the 26th minute -– his shirt number. Terry calls time on his Chelsea career having made 717 appearances.

