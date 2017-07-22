Chelsea sign Alvaro Morata for record fee

Alvaro Morata has impressed last season in which he won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. (Source: Chelsea website) Alvaro Morata has impressed last season in which he won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. (Source: Chelsea website)

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has officially signed for Premier League champions Chelsea. The Blues made the announcement on Saturday. “Morata will now join up with the squad on its pre-season tour of Asia,” the club said in a release on its website.

British media reports state that Chelsea have coughed up 70 million pounds to facilitate the transfer of Morata from Real Madrid, easily eclipsing the 50 million pounds they paid for Fernando Torres. If true, it makes Morata the most expensive signing ever made by the London-based club.

"I am so happy to be here. It's an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible," said Morata on the club's website,

“Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to (manager) Antonio (Conte) and the squad,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

Morata has impressed last season in which he won the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid. But he struggled to gain chances in the Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been in the market for a striker with manager Antonio Conte reportedly not ready to work with Diego Costa anu more. Morata has also scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Spain, including three at last year’s European Championship.

