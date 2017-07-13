Tiemoue Bakayoko to join Chelsea as Premier League champions agree to 45 million Euro deal

Tiemoue Bakayoko scored the winning goal in their Round of 16 thriller against Manchester City. (Source: Reuters) Tiemoue Bakayoko scored the winning goal in their Round of 16 thriller against Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to a 45 million Euro deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco. The French defensive midfielder had stated that he is interested in moving specifically to Chelsea at the end of the previous season. With Monaco receiving no other significant bids from other clubs, European media reports have stated that the principality club have agreed to sell the player to the Premier League champions.

Bakayoko was one of the most prominent players in Monaco’s campaign last season and helped them to the French Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He scored the winning goal in their Round of 16 thriller against Manchester City. He is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing a surgery at the end of the season and, according to The Guardian, will undertake a full medical at Chelsea on Friday. While he needs no further attention, the club’s medical staff reportedly said that he is at least six weeks away from being in contention for the first team. It means that Bakayoko will be behind his teammates in pre-season preparation and will miss a significant part of the first half of the season.

The signing of Bakayoko may trigger the departure of Nemanja Matic. Matic has been unsettled and now, with the presence of Ngolo Kante and Bakayoko in the defensive midfield position, the Serb may see his role in the first team diminishing. While they may be hesitant to sell him to Manchester United, Inter Milan have reportedly made a bid and seems to be the most likely destination for Matic.

Chelsea had earlier announced the signing of German youngster Antonio Rudiger from Roma. The defender is currently on an off following his successful campaign with Germany in the Confederations Cup. They have also signed goalkeeper Willy Caballero after his contract with Manchester City expired. They remain in pursuit of Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Danilo.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd