Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Antonio Conte was named the Premier League Manager of the Year at the League Managers’ Association’s 25th annual awards dinner on Monday night.

The Italian Manager was rewarded for his efforts after he fetched his side Chelsea the Premier League title this season. Conte, who achieved the feat in only his first season with the Blues, will want to end the season with another trophy as they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea had a brilliant run this season, with a League record of 30 wins, including a winning streak in 13 matches. They comfortably ended the season at the top of the table with a seven point difference to second placed Tottenham. They are on 93 points, which is the second highest total ever in Premier League history.

Conte thanked all the people who voted for him after being named the Manager of the Year. He said, “I think I’ve had a lot of incredible emotions in my first season here in England. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me. It’s great to receive this award. I hope I deserved this.”

He received the award from former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. The Italian added that the award is a great achievement for him. “It’s fantastic to read all the names that won this trophy and to stay with these managers is a great achievement for me. I hope to continue in the best way,” he said.

Chris Hughton was named Championship Manager of the Year for guiding Brighton and Hove Albion to the Premier League.

