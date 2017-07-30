Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to avoid ‘Mourinho season’

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gestures. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gestures. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is eager to not let his team have the same fate they did under Jose Mourinho in the 2015-16 Premier League season after they had won the title.

In 2014-15, the Stamford Bridge side under Mourinho won the title but ended the first 12 league games with just 11 points, leading to the current Manchester United boss’ exit from the club.

The Premier League champions boss, who won the title in his first year with the club, said in an interview on Saturday that he will make sure the club avoids ‘Mourinho season’. “Two years ago Chelsea finished 10th; that cannot happen again,” Conte said. “We know the difficulty and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea.”

“The coaches of the previous two champions [Chelsea and Leicester] both lost their jobs [the next season] and we are working very well to find the best solutions and use them,” Conte said. “We have a lot of young players and it is necessary to try and develop them.”

Chelsea finished the table at the top of the table with 93 points, with a seven point difference to trailing Tottenham Hotspur. The club recently signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in a record £60m deal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd