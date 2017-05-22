Chelsea bid John Terry adieu in unusual manner, raise eyebrows

John Terry was taken off in the 26th minute. (Source: AP) John Terry was taken off in the 26th minute. (Source: AP)

John Terry played his final match for Chelsea on Sunday against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge and exited the pitch in quite an unusual manner. Terry started walking off the pitch in the 26th minute of the match, in honour of the jersey number 26 that he has worn. By the time he left with the Chelsea players forming a guard of honour, it was the 28th minute of the match.

The move started when the Sunderland goalkeeper kicked the ball out to make the substitution happen. Sunderland manager David Moyes reportedly said after the match that the team were aware of the move and had no problem with it. Going by the rule of law, the whole situation could have been investigated for fixing. The FA rule states that fixing “is arranging in advance the result or conduct of a match of competition, or any event within a match or competition.”

As far as the law is concerned, this move ticks all the boxes but the Premier League won’t take any action against it. Terry stated that it was he who had asked to be taken off in the 26th minute. “I kind of negotiated with the manager to play 26 minutes and come off,” Terry told Sky Sports, “I think he wanted to get the boys that didn’t play on Monday night against Watford and give them a run-out. It was a compromise between the two of us.”

Terry leaves Chelsea after playing nearly 20 years for the club. He was appointed as captain of the side in 2004 and since then, has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League once among a host of other trophies.

