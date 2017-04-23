Chelsea through to the FA Cup final after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a Wembley thriller

Latest News
Six goals were scored at Wembley at the end of which, Chelsea beat Spurs 4-2 to go through to the FA Cup finals.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: April 23, 2017 12:12 am
chelsea, chelsea vs spurs, chelsea vs totenham, chelsea fa cup, fa cup semi final, fa cup semis, tottenham fa cup, eden hazard, diego costa, football news, sports news, indain express Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic scored late in the second half to complete a thrilling victory for Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric sealed a 4-2 victory for Chelsea over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

It was only the fourth time in the competition that a semi-final had featured the current top two in the top flight and it did not disappoint as the title rivals produced a sizzling contest.

Brazilian Willian, surprisingly selected ahead of Hazard in the starting line-up, twice put Chelsea ahead, first after four minutes with a free kick and then close to halftime from the penalty spot.

Twice Tottenham roared back with Harry Kane heading them level after 18 minutes and Dele Alli making it 2-2 with a superb finish seven minutes after the break.

Tottenham, who are four points behind Chelsea in the league after a brilliant run of form, dominated at times but their hopes of a first FA Cup final since 1991 were sunk late on.

First Hazard, who replaced Willian with half an hour remaining, buried a low shot past Hugo Lloris after 75 minutes, then Matic’s 30-metre piledriver sank Spurs who have won only one of their last nine matches at Wembley and have now lost in seven successive FA Cup semi-finals.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 12:11 am
