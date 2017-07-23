Chelsea apologise to China for forward Kenedy’s offensive messages

Chelsea have apologised to China for Brazilian youngster Kenedy’s Instagram messages. In a statement that was posted on the club’s website, in both English and Mandarin, Chelsea stated that they felt the “warmth and friendliness of Chinese fans at the National Stadium.” Chelsea played Arsenal in a pre-season friendly at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium.

Kenedy had posted offensive messages on his Instagram pages and took them down shortly thereafter before issuing an apology. “Hello my friends, just wanna say sorry if someone was sad because I used the expression “porra”, was no racism, just a expression…big hug,” said Kenedy after taking down the posts. His messages had caused widespread outrage.

Chelsea further said that the player has been “strongly reprimanded and disciplined.” “Kenedy’s actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from,” said the club in their statement, “His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club’s high expectations and strict requirements of its young players. He has been strongly reprimanded and disciplined.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club has the utmost respect and admiration for China and loves our Chinese fans. It is because of this that the negative impact we have seen over the last two days has left us shocked and saddened. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the hurt caused to our Chinese fans as well as to the Chinese people. The match was a great cultural exchange event between China and Britain and the club is extremely grateful to China for its hospitality, which has brought us closer together in friendship. We very much hope to build on our strong relationship with our Chinese fans and friends, joining hands firmly with China in future for further cooperation. We offer this apology with utmost sincerity. We have listened carefully to the criticism and will use the lessons learnt over the last two days to improve our processes in future.

