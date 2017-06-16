Charlton Athletic drawn twice due to graphics error at English League Cup draw

A new format means the draw is regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters in the first round, with seedings decided by a club’s final position in the league last season. (Source: Twitter) A new format means the draw is regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters in the first round, with seedings decided by a club’s final position in the league last season. (Source: Twitter)

Charlton Athletic appeared to be drawn twice in a draw for the first round of the League Cup on Friday after a technical error resulting in confusion during the event in Bangkok.

The list of fixtures released by the English Football League (EFL) showed Charlton drawn away to Exeter but also hosting Cheltenham Town.

The summary graphic also wrongly showed AFC Wimbledon playing Swindon Town, while Forest Green Rovers clarified on Twitter that they would play Milton Keynes Dons at home, rather than Wolverhampton Wanderers away as the graphic suggested.

The EFL apologised in a statement for “a number of third party technical issues” during the coverage of the draw for the tournament, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup.

“There were inaccuracies as a result of human error in the live graphics output, which resulted in confusion and incorrect ties being displayed on screen,” EFL said in a statement.

“In addition, some users did experience difficulties in accessing the stream on certain external platforms. Both issues are currently under investigation.

“The EFL can confirm that the draw was not compromised in any way and all clubs have received confirmation of their round one ties.”

A new format means the draw is regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters in the first round, with seedings decided by a club’s final position in the league last season.

Full draw:

South Section: Birmingham City v Crawley Town, Exeter City v Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers v Northampton Town, Southend United v Newport County, Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City v Portsmouth, Millwall v Stevenage, Oxford United v Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon v Brentford, Norwich City v Swindon Town, Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United, Peterborough United v Barnet, Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham, Colchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Yeovil Town, Reading v Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers v Milton Keynes Dons, Luton Town v Ipswich Town

North Section: Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town v Rochdale, Grimsby Town v Derby County, Barnsley v Morecambe, Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic v Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic v Blackpool, Bury v Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield, Accrington Stanley v Preston North End, Fleetwood Town v Carlisle United, Sheffield United v Walsall, Scunthorpe United v Notts County, Rotherham United v Lincoln City, Leeds United v Port Vale (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

