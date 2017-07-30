Charles Kondogbia scores bizarre 40-yard own goal against Chelsea, watch video

Chelsea got a lucky reprieve following a Charles Kodogbia own goal. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea got a lucky reprieve following a Charles Kodogbia own goal. (Source: Reuters)

Inter Milan continued their upward curve under the guidance of new manager Luciano Spalletti with a confident display of football which resulted in a 2-1 win over Chelsea to win the International Champions Cup Singapore tournament on Saturday. The win comes just two days after Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-0 at the same venue. On Saturday, Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic put Inter in the lead before a bizarre own goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia gave Chelsea hope of levelling things.

Spalletti, earlier with AS Roma, joined Inter last month and has already seen a positive impact on the players with the Nerazzurri showing more of a resolve than they had earlier. The Italians came into the fixtures in Singapore having beaten Lyon in China.

On the opposite side, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte fielded a strong side from the players available at his disposal including handing a debut to 80 million pound man Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard was deployed on the left side of the front three alongside Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi and Brazilian Willian.

Both teams started brightly looking for an opening in the early parts of the game. Inter got a chance in as early as the second minute when Antonio Candreva got past the offside trap but was denied with a fantastic save from keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Blues remained on top for most of the first period, but found themselves a goal down at the stroke of half time when Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged, possibly harshly, to have brought down Jovetic in the box. Even though Courtois saved the penalty, Jovetic was quick to tap in the rebound home.

“We are improving day by day and we want to continue this going into the new season,” Inter captain Miranda said in a pitch-side interview.

In the second half, both sides looked for goals but it were the Italians who capitalised on their first half momentum to double their advantage. It took a moment of individual brilliance from Ivan Perisic to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. The Croatian who is under cloud of leaving the club broke down the left wing and drilled a low shot past Courtois.

Inter were in complete control until an ‘amazing’ own goal gifted Chelsea a possible way back in the 74th minute when Kondogbia sent in a left footed overhit back pass over Daniele Padelli from near the halfway line.

Chelsea looked to make the most of this lucky goal and continued to make raids on the Inter goal in the closing stages of the match. Batshuayi came close for Chelsea but his equaliser was ruled out for offside.

