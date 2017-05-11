Champions League: Where did Real Madrid seal the deal against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid celebrate after booking a spot in the Champions League final on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Real Madrid celebrate after booking a spot in the Champions League final on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

When the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Madrid rivals Real and Atletico began, it looked like the hosts were determined to turn the tables on their side to finally get rid of the curse of getting beaten by Real in the European competition.

Atletico played with passion, something that was missing in the first leg, and with the same determination of revenge. It took them barely ten minutes to open the scoring line, in a fantastic atmosphere created by fans and encouraged by Diego Simeone.

Saul Niguez sent in a header past Keylor Navas in the 12th minute to give Atletico a new hope. The midfielder brought a new energy as Real saw the game slipping from their hands.

It became worrying for the visitors when Atletico earned a penalty a few minutes later when Fernando Torres was brought down by Raphael Varane. Antoine Griezmann took the penalty and converted it as the ball escaped Navas’ gloves into the back of the net.

Real was getting desperate in a situation where one more goal by the hosts would have left them in a dangerous spot. They however hit the jackpot a few minutes before the end of first half.

Karim Benzema, who was under fire lately for a lack of passionate performance, created magic near the touchline to shut his critics in the 42nd minute. He not only dribbled past three defenders but also created a chance that seemed impossible in the build up to Isco’s important away goal.

Benzema set up the goal for Toni Kroos, but Jan Oblak saved it. However the Slovenian goalkeeper could do only that much as Isco sent the ball rolling into the net a second later.

That sealed the deal for Real Madrid who did not let Atletico take advantage in the game again. Real will now face Juventus in the Champions League final on 3rd June.

