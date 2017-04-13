Champions League: Where did Bayern Munich go wrong against Real Madrid?

Real Madrid won the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals clash against Bayern Munich by 2-1 on Wednesday. (Reuters image) Real Madrid won the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals clash against Bayern Munich by 2-1 on Wednesday. (Reuters image)

In a thrilling quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich lost to La Liga leaders Real Madrid by a 2-1 margin on Wednesday night. The star of the show was Cristiano Ronaldo whose two goals in the second half helped shut the hosts up and secure an important win with away advantage for his side. However, the home side also did not perform upto the mark and committed quite a few mistakes.

Here are the things that went wrong for the Bundesliga leaders:

Missed penalty after the first goal

In the first half of the game Bayern Munich was dominating and leading after Arturo Vidal scored the first goal in the 25th minute with a strong header. He could not, however, convert more opportunities into goals and missed a few easy chances.

Leading his team to a confident start, he missed two chances of scoring right before the first half came to an end. First, it was failure of finding the net after a cross from Arjen Robben, which was followed by a very important penalty miss that changed the game completely for the hosts.

Bayern was awarded the penalty after Dani Carvajal blocked Ribery’s shoot. But Vidal could not convert it into a goal and ended up shooting it way over the crossbar.

Bayern reduced to 10 men

In what can be deemed as foolishness on the part of Javi Martinez, the defender earned himself two yellow cards in just three minutes. He was sent off for fouling Ronaldo, which left Bayern with just 10 men on the field. Javi Martinez’ red card cost Bayern Munich heavily as a weakened defence led to a number of chances for the visitors to score from.

Marco Asensio

With an hour left for the match to get over, Marco Asensio proved his mettle by assisting to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal. He came in as a substitute for Bale, who was withdrawn from the game due to an injury concern.

Zinedine Zidane did not need to justify his decision of proving why the 22-year old midfielder was chosen ahead of Isco and Alvaro Morato.

With accurate passes and defense, Asensio proved out to be a highlight for a memorable game for the Spanish side.

