Champions League: Where did Barcelona go wrong against Juventus?

In Turin it was the Argentinian who stole the show! No, we are not talking about the king (Lionel Messi) but the crown prince – Paulo Dybala. As Paulo Dybala scored a brace within the first 22 minutes he showed the world that they are looking at the next great thing of world football. The 23-year old Argentine’s double strikes took his tally of goals to four in this season’s Champions League.

Later on Giorgio Chiellini further piled on the misery over the visitors after overpowering their German goalkeeper Ter Stegen with an excellent header. His header in the 55th minute ended all hopes for a comeback from Barcelona, who failed to break through the famed Italian defense.

Meanwhile, Juventus also showcased a resolute defense and allowed minimal chances to their opponents to shoot at goal.

Barcelona’s defenders on the other hand were simply not upto the mark. The defenders left a lot of space for Juventus to capitalise on. Their 3-4-3 formation wasn’t well suited for this game as they kept losing possession of the ball. The players too looked lacklustre and seemingly hadn’t recovered from the weekend defeat that they suffered at the hands of Malaga.

Luis Enrique’s selection of players for the game was also poor as it felt a dejavu of the 0-4 loss to PSG a few weeks back. Jeremy Mathieu at the back particularly had a bad game. Mathieu was later replaced by young Andre Gomez who still hasn’t acclimatized to Barca’s style of play.

As far as the goalkeepers are concerned both stoppers had contrasting outings. Gianluigi Buffon made quite a few impeccable saves proving he’s still the finest. The same, however, cannot be said about Ter Stegen.

However, the most crucial factor for the Catalans was the lack of threat from the famed MSN. The magic among the trio was missing as Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar weren’t given much space. A lot was dependent on them if Barca had to come out with a positive result. Although Messi created a few chances, Suarez failed to convert them more than once. Neymar, who will be missing the El Clasico after getting suspended for three La Liga games, failed to register a single shot on target.

With the Juventus defence being led by Chiellini, Dani Alves and Alex Sandro, it will be an arduous task for Barcelona to stage a comeback this time. As of now their hopes of progressing thorough to the next round of the Champions League is hanging by a thread.

