Free-scoring Monaco faces an uphill task against Juventus

Monaco’s march to the Champions League semi-final has been one of the talking points of the season. The principality club had entered the competition through the play-offs and entered the Round of 16 as winners of their group, the only club to have done so this season. They may have struggled in the first leg of their match against Manchester City but blew them away in the second-leg and did the same with Borrusia Dortmund.

Their free-scoring style of football is what has caught the eye this season. The stats speak for themselves. In the French league, of which they are the champions-elect, Monaco have scored a whopping 98 goals. Among the four teams in the semi-finals, Monaco are only behind Real Madrid in the number of goals they have scored in the torunament this season.

But in the semi-final, Monaco seem to have hit a brick wall. They lost the first leg 2-0 to Juventus at home. It is only the second time in this year’s tournament that they have not scored a goal in a match. Since the two goals that Juventus scored were at Monaco’s home, the latter will have to score at least two to remain in contention.

If the second leg ends 2-0 in favour of Monaco, the match will go into extra-time and then, possibly, a penalty shoot-out. If the match ends with Monaco having more than two goals and Juventus having none, Monaco will be through to the final.

Against any other team, Monaco scoring at least two goals would always be a viable possibility. But the fact remains that they are facing a team that possess arguably the strongest defence in Europe. If Monaco have scored 21 goals in the Champions League this season, Juventus have conceded just two. Barcelona, who managed to overturn a 4-0 deficit against Paris St. Germain despite conceding an away goal in the second leg, could not score a single goal against the Italian champions over two legs.

The back line of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli are more than familiar with shutting all possible routes to goal against the best of teams. Even if the opposition do manage to bypass them, they have to cross the venerable Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

Preventing Juventus from scoring is also no mean feat and this is where the real danger lies for Monaco. Once the attackers have been nullified, Monaco’s defence tends to leak goals. They had no answer to the interplay between Paulo Dybala, Dani Alves and Gonzalo Higuain and one can always trust Chiellini, Bonucci, Claudio Marchisio and Mario Mandzukic to pose a threat from set-piece routines. Juan Cuadrado, who started from the bench at Monaco, is another threat that Juventus have up their sleeves.

Considering the sheer strength of Juventus’ defensive set up, it will be one of the miracles of the season if Monaco manage to overturn this two-goal deficit that they carry to Turin. One that will rank right up there with Barcelona’s comeback against PSG, Leicester City’s run to the quarter-final and Monaco’s own run to the semi-final.

