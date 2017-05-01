Champions League semifinals begin with another Madrid derby

Real Madrid have a winning record against Atletico in European competitions. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid have a winning record against Atletico in European competitions. (Source: Reuters)

The Champions League semifinals begin this week with Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meeting for the fourth consecutive time in the European competition.

With a team that has looked vulnerable in recent matches, Madrid hosts Atletico looking to extend its dominance over its crosstown rival and reach the final for the third time in four seasons.

Madrid’s regular starters have struggled going into Tuesday’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Zinedine Zidane’s team needed a late goal to beat Valencia at home in the Spanish league over the weekend. It conceded late in a loss to Barcelona last week and needed extra time to eliminate Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two weeks ago.

But Madrid has a winning record against Atletico in European competitions, beating its rival in a penalty shootout in last season’s final to secure a record 11th European Cup title. Two years earlier, it beat Atletico after extra time in the final. In the quarterfinals in 2015, it edged Atletico 1-0 on aggregate before losing to Juventus in the semifinals.

“It will be a very tough and hard-fought game, and just like our most recent meetings, it will come down to details,” Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal said.

Zidane, who won the Champions League as a player with Madrid, has a chance to lift the trophy for the second straight time as a coach, less than 18 months since making his debut as a manager.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone will have to find a way to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid’s other stars to earn another shot at the trophy. A triumph this season would establish Atletico as a top European club, and silence critics who say the team’s recent successes have been flukes. Atletico also lost the 1974 final, that time to Bayern Munich.

Simeone’s stout defense will be key again this season, and it has been peaking recently with only four goals conceded in 12 matches, although injuries to players such as Jose Gimenez and Juanfran Torres could pose a challenge.

In attack, Simeone will count on French duo Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann, who have had an up-and-down season so far.

“We are excited about our chances,” Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez said. “We know it’s going to be difficult for both teams.”

