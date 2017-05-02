Champions League semi-final: Atletico Madrid and their heart-wrenching fate against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a history of denying Atletico victory in the European competition. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid have a history of denying Atletico victory in the European competition. (Source: Reuters)

With the Champions League back on the cards, Real Madrid are set to host city rivals in what may turn out to be a classic encounter. Defending champions Real Madrid would be aiming to get the right start on home turf, whereas vengeance of twice being denied from being the best team in Europe may just be enough for Atletico Madrid to spoil things for the Bernabeu faithful.

Real Madrid who last battled Bayern Munich for the semi-final spot, have been widely accused of support from the match officials. Real were handed a big task in overcoming Bayern in the quarters which they managed to do with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline but the second leg saw plenty of controversy owing to poor refereeing decisions.

However, Atletico Madrid who faced a comparatively easier opponent in Leicester City, were unable to outplay them. Winning the home game 1-0 and settling for a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, tells how Diego Simeone’s men struggled in the quarter-finals.

Before the mega semifinal clash here is a quick reminder of past clashes between the two sides and why it is important for Simeone and his men to overcome Real Madrid.

From the late 90+2 minute magic from Sergio Ramos to Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-deciding penalty, Real Madrid have always found a way to get past Atletico from holding the Champions League title. Going head-to-head against each other in the previous three seasons, Atletico have been unable to prove itself a stumbling rock in Real Madrid’s Champions League course.

‘La Decima’

Leading 1-0 throughout the match, no one would have imagined Atletico falling in the dying moments. The party at Lisbon was disrupted by a late header by Sergio Ramos followed by extra-time goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Atletico Madrid dominated throughout the game, however the final scoreline depicted a different tale. The heroics of Diego Godin was just enough for Atletico as fate suddenly took a U-turn and Real Madrid were crowned champions for the tenth time.

‘The road to Milan’

A task of setting things equal and fulfilling what was left incomplete in Lisbon. The contest began and the Cup right from the start seemed to be heading towards Real Madrid’s trophy cabinet. Ramos blasted in an early goal for Real Madrid as the woodwork denied a fiercely struck penalty by Antoine Griezmann, only managing to rattle the crossbar.

However, late in the match, an effort by Carrasco passed Navas, proving just enough to bring the scoreline back on level pegging. The match then went on to extra-time and eventually penalties. Ronaldo who had been quiet throughout the match was given the task to wrap up things for Real Madrid with the deciding spot-kick. Big players rarely fall in big matches and Ronaldo, as usual, delivered what he had been doing for Real Madrid – handing them their 11th European crown.

