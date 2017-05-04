Juventus helped by South American efficiency in 2-0 win over Monaco

Gonzalo Higuain proved his worth in the big matches with two well taken goals against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final. (Source: Reuters) Gonzalo Higuain proved his worth in the big matches with two well taken goals against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus looked uncharacteristically shaky in the early minutes of their Champions League semi-final against Monaco. They knew they needed to score as early as possible. And so, they had made adjustments to their rigid shape to accomodate forward runs.

This invited pressure from Monaco, who have arguably one of the most lethal attacks in the tournament. For the first 15 minutes or so, Kylian Mbappe terrorised the experienced Juventus defence. But the Old Lady have a young vibrant attacking talent of their own. Paulo Dybala started connecting perfectly with Dani Alves, just the way a certain superstar he is touted to replace did when Alves was in Barcelona. The two started running up and down that right flank and on one such instance, Alves found Gonzalo Higuain with a back pass after a lovely one-two with Dybala.

Much has been made of the money Juventus have paid for Higuain and if he provides good value for it in the truly big matches. This was the Champions League semi-final and it was as big as they come and Higuain made no mistake with the first-time shot.

Gianuigi Buffon was always there when the Juventus back line was penetrated. (Source: Reuters) Gianuigi Buffon was always there when the Juventus back line was penetrated. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus then did what they do best. They shut up shop and didn’t allow Monaco any quarters. Kylian Mbappe and Falcao were hounded whenever they received the ball. Leonardo Jardim made changes in the second half. Monaco made repeated in roads through crosses and free-kicks but Juventus didn’t allow anything past them. If the back line of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli was penetrated, the venerable Gianluigi Buffon was always there to safely hold the ball.

Meanwhile, Dybala and Alves were also reminding Monaco to not throw caution into the wind. At various points, they put in Higuain, Claudio Marchisio and Pjanic but the Subosic was there to quell the danger. Finally, Alves once again found Higuain in the 59th minute and the Argentine found the back of the net once again.

Juventus didn’t let Barcelona any quarter in the Nou Camp and so it would be a stretch for Monaco to try and score at least two past them at Turin. With Real Madrid also practically through after their 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, it seems the teams about to play in this season’s Champions League final has already been decided.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now