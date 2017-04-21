Latest News
  • Champions League semi-final draw: Real Madrid get Atletico Madrid, Monaco to face Juventus

The semi-final ties will be played May 2-3 and 9-10, with the final taking place in Cardiff on June 3.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 21, 2017 4:25 pm
The UEFA Champions League semi-final draw was held in Switzerland. (Source: Reuters)

In a repeat of the 2016 Champions League final Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid for a place in this years Champions League final. On the other hand  Juventus will square off against AS Monaco. The first leg will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and Monaco respectively.

The semi-final ties will be played May 2-3 and 9-10, with the final taking place in Cardiff on June 3.

It may be recalled here that Real Madrid is the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won the tournament 11 times, including its first five seasons.

