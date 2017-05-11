Champions League semi-final: Comparing Real Madrid, Juventus’ respective outings

A rejuvinated Atletico gave a strong reply and a tough fight to Real Madrid in the semifinals. (Source: Reuters) A rejuvinated Atletico gave a strong reply and a tough fight to Real Madrid in the semifinals. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus and Real Madrid booked themselves a final clash in the Champions League 2017. Both the teams are brilliant in their own ways and set up a different path to reach the destination – final.

Known for their defense, Juventus had not conceded a single goal in the last six games before the second leg. The record was finally broken by 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe who scored in the 69th minute past Gianluigi Buffon. The legendry goalkeeper is speculated to make his last Champions League appearance during the final clash in Cardiff.

It remained mostly a one-sided game in the favour of the Italian side, despite Mbappe’s effort that was futile in the semifinals won by Juve with a 4-1 aggregate.

A lot was expected from the Madrid derby, a match that garners interest from all corners of the world. The first leg however ended with a passionless Atletico buckling under pressure as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to give his side an edge.

Tables turned however in the second leg as a rejuvinated Atletico gave a strong reply and a tough fight, downing Real 2-1. They took posession and converted chances to score twice in the first twenty minutes, sending a shiver down the visitors, who were put in a dangerous spot.

Real ended winning the semifinals with a 4-2 aggregate.

While Juventus dominated in both the games as expected, Real Madrid escaped from a scare by their city rivals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd