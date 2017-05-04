Champions League recap: Cristiano Ronaldo wipes out ‘off-side’ taint, Juventus’ experience reigns supreme in Monaco

Cristiano Ronaldo has lately excelled from a new-found No.9 position. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo has lately excelled from a new-found No.9 position. (Source: AP)

“For many players 42 goals in their career is good. For Cristiano it’s his 42nd hattrick,” said a Fox sports commentator after Real Madrid thumped Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of Champions League semi-final fixture.

If any other player had scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in a Champions League knock out match, he would have become an instant hit. But not Cristiano Ronaldo. The fact that two of his goals against the German side came from an off-side position, tainted Ronaldo’s celebratory moment of scoring his 100th Champions League goal. The player was criticised for “cheating” and questions were raised whether his time was up in League football.

Up against derby rivals Atletico Madrid at home in the semi-final stage of European competition, Ronaldo went on to score 42nd hat-trick of his career and also notched up his 400th goal for Real Madrid (even though the officials record say he is still at 399 because of a controversial deflected goal in 2010 against Real Sociedad). In a game which was not as much evenly contested as it was expected to be, the Madrid no. 7, who has lately excelled from a new-found No.9 position, was at his ultimate best- becoming the only player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in CL history.

Looking at numbers, Ronaldo’s performance has been phenomenal during the last month. In spite of missing three games, Ronaldo has scored 9 goals in six matches, missing out only against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The Portuguese forward has scored one goal in approximately 63 minutes during that time.

In spite of the tremendous record, doubts continued to surround the Portuguese forward and much criticism was directed at him after the Clasico defeat. Now, after removing the taint of Munich’s off-side fiasco and taking his side to a strong position in Champions League semi-final, Ronaldo can hope he has given a strong reply to the doubters. No wonder he signaled home fans to clap and not whistle after completing yet another hat-trick.

Gonzalo Higuain, Dani Alves seal victory for Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon delivered another stellar performance. (Source: AP) Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon delivered another stellar performance. (Source: AP)

It was Gianluigi Buffon’s 100th Champions League appearance for Juventus. Playing against the energetic and young side of Monaco in an away game, the old guards of Bianconeri expected a stiff competition from the French club. But the experience of Buffon, Dani Alves and Gonzalo Higuain proved too much for Leonardo Jardim’s side to tackle.

In spite of quick pace of 18-year old Kylian Mbappe inside the box, the teenage sensation, who has scored 24 goals in the season, failed to put the ball past Buffon. The 39-year old goalkeeper, who described Mbappe as “incredible” before the fixture, proved that age has not caught up with him and displayed yet another stellar performance in front of the goal, recording a 6th straight clean sheet in Champions League.

Up in the front line, Higuain proved his finishing skills and scored a brace to give two crucial away goals to his side, putting them in the driver’s seat before the second leg. The Argentinian forward, who joined Juventus from Napoli this year, scored his 30th goal for the club. But the real hero for the Old Lady was the was the experienced Alves, whose creativity proved too much for Monaco to handle.

Recording a match rating of 8.2, the former Barcelona star gave two assists in the match, one coming from an audacious back heel. It was a match defining move, with eight of 11 Juventus players being involved in it, till a sumptuous touch by Alves set it up for Higuian to score the first goal of the night.

“Dani Alves had some injury problems, needed to get to know his teammates, the environment and the tactical systems. His assists today for the two goals were excellent,” said manager Massimiliano Allegri while praising the 33-year old in the post match conference.

