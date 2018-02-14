Real Madrid vs PSG: When and where to watch Champions League match, TV coverage

Real Madrid vs PSG Live streaming: PSG have been in breathtaking form this season. Real Madrid vs PSG Live streaming: PSG have been in breathtaking form this season.

Real Madrid take on Paris St Germain in what is the showstopper in this season’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches. PSG and Real have had two very different seasons so far. Real Madrid are the reigning champions and have looked almost invincible in the Champions League knockout stages over the past three seasons. But they have only looked a shadow of the team that won a Champions League and La Liga double. PSG, on the other hand, smashed the bank in the summer transfer window and Unai Emery has also found a way to align his stars to devastating effect. They have made Ligue 1 a one-horse race again and made a mockery of the Champions League groups stage, scoring a whopping 25 goals in those six matches alone.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain will be played on, February 15, 2018.

What time is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain begins at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. It is the home of Real Madrid

Which TV channels will broadcast of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How do I follow the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG live online?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com

