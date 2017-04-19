Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Referees ‘rob’ Bayern Munich of possible semi-finals spot

Arturo Vidal was shown a second yellow card at the 84th minute for what looked like a perfectly normal tackle. (Source: AP) Arturo Vidal was shown a second yellow card at the 84th minute for what looked like a perfectly normal tackle. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in an enthralling match to beat Bayern Munich 4-2 at home and move to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive time. The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between the Spanish and Bundesliga leaders was as exciting as it could get. The match that went on to extra time included a header from Ronaldo in the second half and two goals in added time to take the tie away from the Bavarians. However, it wasn’t a clear cut victory or even a convincing one. More importantly, and somewhat disappointingly for Bayern fans and players, a controversial one veering into the territory of a lucky victory for the defending champions.

A number of controversial decisions by referee Viktor Kassai seemed to have ‘robbed’ the German side of their chance to reach the semifinals.

First controversy

Ref puts hand in his pocket for the yellow. Sees it’s Casemiro (would be sent off), stops. #RobarMadrid pic.twitter.com/mx203iTZZV — Lucas R. (@lucasammr) 18 April 2017

Casemiro was seen clearly diving in the box and fouling Arjen Robben. But the referee decided to play it off. The Brazilian deserved a yellow card for simulation.

Second controversy

RED CARD: Arturo Vidal gets sent off for Bayern Munich. #UCL pic.twitter.com/wqZbFxDOMh — WH Sport (@worldhighlight) 18 April 2017

Arturo Vidal was shown a second yellow card at the 84th minute for what looked like a perfectly normal tackle, just three minutes after the referee dismissed Casemiro’s foul. Playing a shocked 10 men, Ronaldo managed to net in two more goals in extra time to complete his hat-trick. After the match, Vidal called the referee’s decisions a ‘robbery’ which stole Bayern their semifinal chances. “When Madrid got scared, the referee began his show,” said Vidal. “This robbery can’t happen in the Champions League. We felt it a lot and you start to wonder a bit. We wanted to go through and there’s a lot of anger in that a match of such intensity is decided by the referee. He made a lot of mistakes and knocked us out of the Champions League. When [referees] embarrass you like that, it’s really hard to take. It makes you very angry.”

Third controversy

Next Scandal!!!! 1 meter offside ‼️ #RMAFCB @FCBayern Is it actually a rematch now⁉️ 🙈 — Michael Ballack (@Ballack) 18 April 2017

The second and third goal Ronaldo, who made full use of a 10-man Bayern, looked questionable. Where the second goal was without a doubt an offside, the third was a close call when Marcelo played the ball. For the tie breaker in extra time, Sergio Ramos sent a cross in the box to Ronaldo who shot into the net but from an offside position.

Five minutes later, Marcelo showed his sublime skills to dance around the Bayern defence to lay the ball for the Portugal captain. It did not look offside on first sight but video replays suggested it was a tough call to make with Ronaldo probably offside by a hand.

Carlo Ancelotti looked dejected and blamed the referee for Bayern’s defeat at his former club. “The referee probably wasn’t up to the task,” Ancelotti said.

