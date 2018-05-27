Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Petition to punish Sergio Ramos for Mohamed Salah injury reaches over 150,000 signatures

Supporters have called on UEFA and FIFA to take action against Sergio Ramos for 'intentionally' hurting Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah during Champions League final.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 27, 2018 9:16:01 pm
sergio ramos salah Petition to punish Sergio Ramos for hurting Mohamed Salah. (Source: Screengrab)
Over 150,000 football fans around the world signed an online petition to get Sergio Ramos punished for ‘intentionally’ hurting Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League 2019 final between the Reds and Real Madrid.

Supporters have called on UEFA as well as FIFA to take action against the Spaniard, who got tangled with Salah in a challenge during the final, causing a shoulder injury to the Egyptian, morale dip for Jurgen Klopp’s side leading to Liverpool losing and threat of Salah missing out on FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The petition on change.org further said, “In addition he (Ramos) kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Mane a yellow card he did not deserve. Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.”

Ramos sent out a tweet after the match wishing Salah speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Sometimes football shows you its good side and others the bad. Above all we are fellow pros. Get well soon, Salah. The future awaits you.’

Meanwhile, Liverpool keeper Loris Kauris, who committed horrendous errors and was a miserable sight at the end of the game, said that he did not sleep all night and apologised for letting the fans down. He tweeted, “Haven’t really slept until now… the scenes are still running through my head again and again… I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down…”

Gareth Bale’s eye-catching scissor-kick helped Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over a Liverpool.

These goals cost us the title, basically. It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. 
