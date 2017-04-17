Champions League Preview: Robert Lewandowski eager to rattle jittery Real Madrid defense

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid will go into the second leg of the Champions League quarter final with a 2-1 advantage against their former manager’s club Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace at the Allianz Arena last week against a 10-man Bayern after Javi Martinez fouled Ronaldo to earn his second booking for the marching orders. In front of goal, tables turned for Arturo Vidal who scored a bullet header in the 25th minute but failed to convert a penalty minutes before the first half came to an end. The missed penalty proved costly for the German side who failed to maintain the lead and ended up losing.

Zinedine Zidane will hope to continue the march against the Bundesliga leaders as they prepare to host Bayern. Despite home condition to their advantage, Bayern have their confidence boosted with the the return of Robert Lewandowski who had missed the first leg due to a shoulder injury.

The Polish striker, who is the top scorer for the club with 38 goals in 40 games, trained with the German side on Sunday. He has seven goals in the Champions League this season (behind Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani).

However defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are doubtful to play in the second leg. Boateng is also one booking away from suspension.

Although Bayern were thrashed 5-0 on aggregate in the 2015 Champions League clash, they are facing a Real with a weakened defense as Pepe is ruled out for a month after breaking two ribs during the La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. Pepe is joined by Raphael Varane on the sidelines who has a hamstring injury.

With both Pepe and Varane missing, Real will depend on captain Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez in the middle. To make matters worse for the home side, Gareth Bale will also miss the crucial match due to calf injury. This opens the door for Isco to make his way into the starting lineup.

While Bayern failed to win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Real stay strong at the top of the Spanish league after beating Sporting Gijon 3-2 on the same day.

