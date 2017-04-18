Champions League Preview: Monaco seek first semifinal in 13 years against Dortmund boosted by Marco Reus return

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help Monaco beat Dortmund 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: Reuters) Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help Monaco beat Dortmund 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund was beaten 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals by Monaco after the match was postponed by a day due to explosive attacks on the hosts’ team bus. Just when the team bus left their hotel for the stadium, three explosions went off, leaving Spanish defender Marc Bartra injured, who later had to undergo surgery for a broken bone in his right wrist and a shrapnel in his arm.

The team however came out after the match to say that they were forced to play too soon and they required more time to digest the shock.

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco will look to make the most of the three away goal advantage as they prepare to host the German side. However, Thomas Tuchel will be eager to see his side bounce back from the home defeat to be able to move to the semi-finals.

At the start of the season, many had expected and predicted Dortmund to reach the quarters but the same could not have been said about Monaco.

Standing fourth in he Bundesliga, Dortmund trail leaders Bayern Munich by 16 points. They however managed to win 3-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Monaco is enjoying a good run, having won the last four matches in all competitions. They stand at the top of Ligue 1 table with a three point difference to second placed Paris St Germain.

Dortmund can count on the attack of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele to tackle with Monaco’s defense. Marco Reus made a fine return after being out for six weeks due to thigh injury by scoring the opening goal against Eintracht.

Radamel Falcao, who is in a spectacular form this season and 18-year old sensational striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in the first leg, remain the key players for Monaco.

