Champions League Preview: Leicester City face defensive concerns against Atletico Madrid

Leicester City was beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final. (Source: Reuters) Leicester City was beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City can count on home advantage when they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday. Rojiblancos won the first leg by beating Craig Shakespeare’s side 1-0 after a controversial Antoine Griezmann penalty in the 28th minute after being brought down by Marc Albrighton who seemed to have made the contact outside the box.

Although the Spanish side entered the game as favourites, they were restricted by the English Champions to just one goal. However, Leicester would be disappointed to have conceded that goal too and losing an important match. Foxes still have hope of making it to a historic semi-finals with home advantage on their side.

Shakespeare has his defense to iron out with Robert Huth suspended and skipper Wes Morgan a doubt. He however returned to training after a back injury.

Champions League has over the past few years become familiar territory for Atletico, who reached the final of the Champions League twice in the last three years. Leicester on the other hand are new in the competition and this can be regarded as one of the most difficult tasks they have faced this season – and they have come out of relegation tussle.

Foxes drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Saturday while Atletico, who are on a 10 match unbeaten run, enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win against bottom placed Osasuna. Leicester do not look as confident as they were when playing Sevilla in the previous round.

All eyes will be on Jamie Vardy and Griezmann, key strikers of the two teams as they clash on Tuesday to reach the competition’s semi-finals.

