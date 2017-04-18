Champions League Preview: Barcelona seek another comeback miracle against Juventus

Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in Turin last week in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: AP) Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in Turin last week in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: AP)

Comeback heroes Barcelona will be hoping for another miracle as they prepare to host Juventus for the second leg of the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Serie A leaders beat Barca 3-0 in Turin last week to gain advantage. A Paulo Dybala brace reflected confidence in a club that is regarded to have the best defense.

Giorgio Chiellini added to the goal tally to crush the Spanish side in their away game. Argentinian Dybala made his national team captain Lionel Messi look helpless as the hosts refused to leave them with any space for the ‘MSN’ magic to come out.

However Juventus must not forget that they are not facing any ordinary team. Spanish champions, who will have the home advantage, are known for their comebacks. Last month, they came from behind to destroy Paris St Germain 6-1 after being beaten 4-0 by the French team in the first leg. It seemed impossible then. It seems less difficult now.

Juventus have to their advantage former Barcelona defender Dani Alves who knows Neymar’s game and succeeded in keeping him at bay in the first leg. However a confident Neymar said, “We did it once and we can do it a second time. We have to give our absolute maximum. If everything goes well, there will be another comeback. I believe in the team and in our power. Everything is lost (already), so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Barcelona, who are trailing Real Madrid by three points in the Spanish league, return confident after a 3-2 victory against Real Sociedad on Saturday, in Neymar’s absence, who has been suspended for three La Liga matches, including the El Clasico. Juventus too saw a victory on the same day against bottom placed Pescara.

Barcelona’s only hope to enter the semi finals is by being able to break the Italian defense this time at Camp Nou and pull a comeback similar to the one against PSG. But, easier said than done.

