Live Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Lewandowski to start for Bayern against Real

Robert Lewandowski had scored four goals past Real Madrid while playing for Borrusia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters) Robert Lewandowski had scored four goals past Real Madrid while playing for Borrusia Dortmund. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernebeu while their neighbours Atletico Madrid are in uncharted European waters when they play Leicester City at the King Power stadium. Real managed to produce a clinical performance to overpower Bayern Munich and take two away goals from the first leg. It means Bayern have to score at least two goals to go through to the semi-finals. Leicester on the other hand, trail only by a goal from Madrid which means that they can force the game into extra time or beyond by nicking one. Catch live updates from Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich and Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid here.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid live updates:

