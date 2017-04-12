Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live, Champions League quarterfinals: Bayern Munich without Lewandowski against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in what is expected to be a tantalising affair at the Allianz Arena. In the first leg of the Champions League quarters, Bayern would be eager to exact revenge against Los Blancos who had got the better of them in 2014 with a convincing 5-0 aggregate win in the semi-finals. But things have changed since then for both teams in personnel and staff. The other game on the night sees Atletico Madrid host Leicester City at the Calderon in yet another night of promise for the elite tournament. Game from last night between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco would get things going early on. Catch live scores and updates from Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City in Champions League.
Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Live Score and Updates:
2310 hrs IST: Team news for Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Saul, Carrasco, Koke; Griezmann, Torres
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Ndidi; Mahrez, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
2305 hrs IST: BENCH:
BAYERN MUNICH: Ulreich, Costa, Rafinha, Bernat, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches
REAL MADRID: Casilla, James, Kovacic, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Danilo
2304 hrs IST: TEAMS:
BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer, Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Robben, Alonso, Boateng, Lahm, Vidal, Muller, Alaba
REAL MADRID: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
2300 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. We will have our eyes firmly set on Real Madrid’s visit to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich. However, we will keep you updated on everything that happens in Madrid for Atletico Madrid against Leicester City.
