Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where to watch Champions League match, TV coverage

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur: Juventus have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions. Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur: Juventus have won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

Football fans can rejoice as Champions League is back in action with two of Europe’s most-in-form clubs facing each other on Tuesday evening – Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian side have been rampant in their recent campaign, winning 14 of the last 16 matches in all competitions, scoring 29 and conceding only once. Despite their spectacular run, the Old Lady sit at the second position in Serie A, a point behind leaders Napoli. Massimiliano Allegri’s side, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 12 matches which includes games against top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool. Spurs go into the Champions League game after winning the North London derby 1-0 with a Harry Kane header. Here is all you need to know ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Tuesday night, February 14, 2017.

What time is the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur begins at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Juventus stadium, Turin.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How do I follow the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur live online?

The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd