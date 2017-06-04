Latest News
Champions League Final: The experience has been magical, says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who attended the Champions League 2017 final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday, said that the experience was magical. Real Madrid won to become the only team in the Champions League era to retain the title.

Published:June 4, 2017 10:50 am
Ranveer singh, real madrid, real, madrid, uefa champions league, champions league, real madrid vs juventus, football, indian express Ranveer Singh attended the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was at his usual energetic best as he attended the Champions League 2017 final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ranveer, who earlier attended the FA Cup final that Arsenal won against Chelsea, uploaded pictures and ran a commentary on Twitter of the match he attended at the Millennium Stadium.

After the match ended, he uploaded a picture of himself and celebratory fireworks behind, and said that the experience was magical. He wrote, “The #ChampionsLeagueFinal2017 experience has been magical! Been wonderful to share with you all!”

The actor, who suffered a head injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie, posed for the camera with Marcel Desailly, a retired French footballer. He then posed with the UEFA ball and asked his fans, “Can you feel it?” before running a commentary of the match.

A brace from star player Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid successfully defend their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after beating Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane’s men created history by becoming the only club in UCL history to retain the title.

The Portugal captain scored the opening goal, before Mario Mandzukic equalised seven minutes later. However, the game completely changed in favour of Los Blancos in the second half. Casemiro, Ronaldo and Asensio struck in the second half to help Real Madrid win 12th UCL title.

