Champions League Final: The experience has been magical, says Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was at his usual energetic best as he attended the Champions League 2017 final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ranveer, who earlier attended the FA Cup final that Arsenal won against Chelsea, uploaded pictures and ran a commentary on Twitter of the match he attended at the Millennium Stadium.

After the match ended, he uploaded a picture of himself and celebratory fireworks behind, and said that the experience was magical. He wrote, “The #ChampionsLeagueFinal2017 experience has been magical! Been wonderful to share with you all!”

The actor, who suffered a head injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie, posed for the camera with Marcel Desailly, a retired French footballer. He then posed with the UEFA ball and asked his fans, “Can you feel it?” before running a commentary of the match.

Good to see superstars Ronaldo and Dybala affecting the game! Big players showing up on the big night! #UCLFanFest #UCLfinal #JUVvMAD — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

Absorbing contest! Juve looking sharp but a small margin is all Real need to get the job done! #UCLFanFest #UCLfinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

Bodies flying , arms waving , cards flailing! It’s all happening here in Cardiff ! Heated , heated stuff ! #UCLFanFest #UCLfinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

Half time & theres nothing between the two sides! Two Goliath teams battling it out! humdinger ! #UCLFanFest #UCLfinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

Campeones! Few things better than to witness the joy the players exude when the championship is won! 🏆⭐️ @realmadrid #ChampionsLeagueFinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

A brace from star player Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid successfully defend their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after beating Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane’s men created history by becoming the only club in UCL history to retain the title.

The #ChampionsLeagueFinal2017 experience has been magical! Been wonderful to share with you all! ❤️🙏🏽🏆✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/YuukMe2Hkj — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 3 June 2017

The Portugal captain scored the opening goal, before Mario Mandzukic equalised seven minutes later. However, the game completely changed in favour of Los Blancos in the second half. Casemiro, Ronaldo and Asensio struck in the second half to help Real Madrid win 12th UCL title.

