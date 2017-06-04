Champions League Final: Real Madrid players revel on historic night, see post-match reactions

Related News
- Real Madrid vs Juventus Highlights, Champions Legaue Final: Cristiano Ronaldo shines in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win in Cardiff
- Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Juventus, second Champions League title on the trot
- UEFA Champions League Final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Both clubs stand to gain huge bonuses on title win
Defending champions Real Madrid retained their Champions League title on Saturday by defeating Juventus in the final in Cardiff. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to deliver a man-of-the-match performance and help the Spanish winners with an emphatic 4-1 win.
It was a historic day for the French manager Zinedine Zidane as well as Los Blancos, who became the only club to retain the title ever.
The first half saw a dominant Juventus, who attacked right from the beginning of the game. While the Portugal captain Ronaldo scored the opening goal, the Italian side gave Real a scare by equalising the match within minutes of the first goal. Mario Mandzukic showed skills with his overkick that went flying past Keylor Navas into the net.
However, in the second half, Real came out with a totally different mindset and the game slipped from Juve’s hands. In the 61st minute, a deflection from Casemiro gave Real a lead. Ronaldo made it three, before Marco Asensio, who replaced Isco, made it 4-1 as Juve lost with an even bigger margin than they did to Barcelona in final of the tournament in 2015.
Real Madrid players shared their joy with fans on social media, posting pictures and videos of the after-match celebration with the trophy.
¡La historia es nuestra!
History is ours!#CHAMP12NS#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/qgfH5WkYvC
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 3 June 2017
Champions. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️😘❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Ppmt7QdEFM
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 3 June 2017
4 times in the row 👌 pic.twitter.com/2hBAkO1HBT
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 4 June 2017
🏆🏆🏆#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ylDYPwSg8P
— Casemiro (@Casemiro) 3 June 2017
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/PClzFMKDMm
— Casemiro (@Casemiro) 4 June 2017
— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) 3 June 2017
✨🏆12🏆✨ #CHAMP12NS #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/xPBzOYsmN7
— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) 3 June 2017
🏅🏆🇫🇷 #CHAMP12NS @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/9Bxai4UTJp
— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) 4 June 2017
¡¡CAMPEONES, YA ES NUESTRA!! 🏆 #HalaMadrid #12 pic.twitter.com/9j44F0AkxU
— Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) 3 June 2017
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/mBV72PqvWa
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 3 June 2017
#CHAMP12NS 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #HereToCreate @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/LgItluCYIW
— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) 4 June 2017
While Gareth Bale thanked fans for an incredible welcome, Ronaldo posted a picture with his son and the trophy with the caption, “4 times in a row”.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App