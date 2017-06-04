Champions League Final: Real Madrid players revel on historic night, see post-match reactions

Latest News
Real Madrid players shared their joy with fans on social media, posting pictures and videos of the after-match celebration with the trophy as they beat Juventus in the Champions League final to retain the trophy on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 4, 2017 8:32 am
Real madrid, madrid, real, real vs juventus, juventus, uefa champions league, champions league final, champions league 2017, football, indian express Sergio Ramos shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “History is ours!” (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Real Madrid retained their Champions League title on Saturday by defeating Juventus in the final in Cardiff. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to deliver a man-of-the-match performance and help the Spanish winners with an emphatic 4-1 win.

It was a historic day for the French manager Zinedine Zidane as well as Los Blancos, who became the only club to retain the title ever.

The first half saw a dominant Juventus, who attacked right from the beginning of the game. While the Portugal captain Ronaldo scored the opening goal, the Italian side gave Real a scare by equalising the match within minutes of the first goal. Mario Mandzukic showed skills with his overkick that went flying past Keylor Navas into the net.

However, in the second half, Real came out with a totally different mindset and the game slipped from Juve’s hands. In the 61st minute, a deflection from Casemiro gave Real a lead. Ronaldo made it three, before Marco Asensio, who replaced Isco, made it 4-1 as Juve lost with an even bigger margin than they did to Barcelona in final of the tournament in 2015.

Real Madrid players shared their joy with fans on social media, posting pictures and videos of the after-match celebration with the trophy.

While Gareth Bale thanked fans for an incredible welcome, Ronaldo posted a picture with his son and the trophy with the caption, “4 times in a row”.

