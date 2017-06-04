Champions League Final: Real Madrid players celebrate after winning 12th title; watch videos

Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after beating Juventus in the final in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane’s men created history by becoming the only club in UCL history to retain the title.

A brace from star player Cristiano Ronaldo ended all hopes of a treble for the Italian side. The Portugal captain scored the opening goal, despite a strong start from Juve. The first half still belonged to the Italian winners who did not lose any chances of attacking. The match, which already had the fans at the edge of their seat, became highly interesting and entertaining when Mario Mandzukic scored an equaliser a few minutes after Ronaldo’s opener.

The game completely changed in favour of Los Blancos in the second half as they gained dominance to finish the game with a margin of 4-1. Gianluigi Buffon was left in despair as he saw probably his last chance of winning the Champions League title slip from his hands. He has lost all three Champions League finals he played in, the tournament becoming the only major title which does not feature under the 39-year-old goalkeeper’s name.

Casemiro struck the ball which hit the former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira, getting deflected out of Buffon’s range to give Real an advantage. Within minutes Modric set up a goal for the Portugal captain, who slammed the shot into the post.

It seemed all over for the Serie A champions. But Real was still not done destroying. Marco Asensio, who came in for Isco in the final 10 minutes of the game, made it 4-1 with a strong finish off a Marcelo cross.

Gareth Bale also made an appearance in the final ten minutes in the final match taking place in his own country, to the extreme joy of fans.

The players celebrated with their families and loved ones in the Millennium Stadium as each player lifted and kissed the trophy that had Real Madrid etched on it.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd