Champions League final Live, Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up: Ronaldo lives to play games like these, says Zinedine Zidane

Champions League final Live, Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up: In just a few hours, the highly-awaited match of this season is set to begin as Real Madrid attempts a hat-trick of Champions League success against a highly confident Liverpool side. Real have seen a fair share of highs and lows this season, finishing in the third position in La Liga, and crashing out in the quarterfinal of Copa Del Rey. But the Zinedine Zidane side has continued to have European success, surpassing tough teams such as PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich to enter the finals. Liverpool, too failed to lift any trophy this season, but manager Jurgen Klopp will hope he could win his first trophy with the club.
Live Blog
Champions League Final Live, Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up:
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be hoping to get another match-winning performance from the English Premier League Golden Boot winner this season, Mohamed Salah, who has scored 43 goals for the club in all competitions this year in 46 appearances. He has been the man in form for Liverpool and will pose the major threat to Real Madrid's shaky defence. Real centre backs, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, will need to be cautious against the speed, agility and accuracy of Salah, who has become a star player in European football. Ramos cannot afford to get an early booking, as he can expect himself be put to task by the Egyptian.
Highlights
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is absolutely confident that Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in both the previous UCL title victories for Real Madrid in the last two years, will be up for the task for the third year in a row. "You need to know, Cristiano Ronaldo lives for matches like these," Zidane said.
Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki is a major Liverpool fan and she has a message for her favourite player Mohamed Salah - "Mo Salah is amazing and great!"
Adam Lallana has spent most of the season injured and on the sidelines. But the midfielder knows what winning the Champions League trophy would mean for the club. He sends an emotional video message for the fans.
BEWARE: This will definitely give you goosebumps. It might bring some tears, as well. You have been warned.
Heavy metal vs Rock ‘n’ Roll; Mohamed Salah vs Cristiano Ronaldo; Jurgen Klopp vs Zinedine Zidane; upstarts vs galacticos – the UEFA Champions League final between Real and Liverpool is a multi-layered narrative. But the path ahead won’t be as straightforward in Kiev. Here is a look at the possible tactics and pitfalls that both teams may encounter in Saturday’s match: CLICK HERE TO READ
There is no prize for guessing the level of rivalry that has existed between Manchester United and Liverpool, all the Red Devils fans will be hoping for a Real Madrid victory. One person, who was at the front, back and centre of United's bitter rivalry with Liverpool was Gary Neville. Here is what he has to say about tonight's clash:
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears to be ready to take on the tough Real Madrid side. The German believes that if the Scousers lifted the Champions League trophy this season, it will be a big moment in the club's history. If we did it, it would be big, too. “They will want to do it again. It would be big 100 percent. If we did it, it would be big, too. We will try,” said Klopp.
Guess who was at a club in Kiev, celebrating Liverpool's season with the fans? Former Liverpool man Jammie Carragher was seen at a pub with fans, singing the anthem of Mohamed Salah! Excitement, much?
The highly anticipated Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take place tonight, and the excited football fans are eagerly awaiting the kick-off. It is for the first time since Chelsea beat Barcelona to lift European football's biggest prize in 2012, that an English club has reached the final of the Champions League. The last time Liverpool won the trophy was way back in 2004-05 under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez as they defeated Inter Milan 3-2 via penalties. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have won the trophy twice in two years, and will be attempting a first-ever hat-trick.