Champions League draw: Real Madrid up against Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur in group stage

Title holders Real Madrid are up against Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur along with Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League 2017-18 group stage after Thursday's draw. Barcelona are up against Juventus in Group D.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 24, 2017 11:42 pm
Champions Real Madrid will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia in group stages.
Champions League title holders Real Madrid are up against German giants Borussia Dortmund and Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur along with Apoel Nicosia in the tournament’s group stage after Thursday’s draw.

In the other group, Manchester United and Liverpool have both received low-ranked teams in the Champions League group stage which will begin play on September 12. The top two in each of the eight groups advance to the knockout rounds.

Bundesliga and Serie A club Ligue 1 winners Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain are in Group B. Diego Costa’s former club Atletico Madrid and (technically) current team Chelsea, the last English team to win in 2012, will fight against each other in Group C. Barcelona landed with Juventus in Group D along with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon. Not to forget, the Catalans were ousted from the Champions League by the Italian side Juventus in the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2016-17 season with a 3-0 average.

Newcomer Leipzig have been grouped with Monaco, Porto, and Besiktas.

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag.

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor.

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord.

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, Leipzig.

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL

