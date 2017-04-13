Champions League: Does loss to Atletico Madrid mean the end of road for Leciester City?

Leicester City went down 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. (Source: Reuters) Leicester City went down 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. (Source: Reuters)

Leicester City went down 1-0 against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderón Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. Antoine Griezmann converted a controversial penalty in the 28th minute of the match to earn his side a victory.

The French man was awarded a penalty inside the box after Marc Albrighton’s foul. He made full use of it as Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to save the ball from entering the net.

Leicester have had a season full of ups and downs after becoming champions of the Premier League last year. Their performances also took a hit in this season. However, it has improved considerably after their manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked last month and interim manager Craig Shakespeare taking things in his hand.

They failed to have a shot on target throughout the clash against Atletico. Jamie Vardy, who had an early chance in the game, failed to complete passes in his 70 minutes on the pitch.

Although Leicester would be disappointed about conceding a goal and losing an important match, they still have hope of making it to the next level of Champions League with home advantage on their side in the next leg of the quarterfinals after a lackluster season. After all, they did manage to restrict Atletico to one debatable goal in their own ground.

It may be recalled here that in the previous round they had lost to Sevilla 2-1. But then they overturned the defeat with a brilliant 2-0 victory at home. Hence, repeating this feat one more time should not be something new for the English champions.

The clash against Atletico has been one of the most crucial and difficult games for Leicester in a long while. While Atletico reached the final of Champions League twice in the recent past, these are uncharted territories for the English side. A lot of hope will be resting on the shoulders of Jamie Vardy and co deliver a clinical performance at the King Power Stadium. Only time will tell whether they can or not.

