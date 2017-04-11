Champions League: Confident Leicester City will look to upset Atletico Madrid in quarters

Leicester City recently stunned Spanish side Sevilla by beating them 2-0.(Source: Reuters) Leicester City recently stunned Spanish side Sevilla by beating them 2-0.(Source: Reuters)

When Leicester City face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night it will be the third time that two will clash in a European tie. Sparks are bound to fly as Atletico prepare to host a resurgent Leicester side in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

EPL champions Leicester City have had a lackluster season so far in the premier league, and are just a point away from relegation. However, their performance have taken an upward curve since the sacking of their previous manager Claudio Ranieri. The interim manager Craig Shakespeare’s has done a good job with the team and kept them alive in the UEFA Champions leagues. Although his winning streak did come to an end on Sunday at the hands of Everton.

Atletico on the other hand managed to secure a draw in the La Liga derby. Antoine Griezmann proved to be the decisive factor between the two Madrid sides as his goal rescued a point for Atletico. Griezmann has been in spectacular form this season and has netted in 32 goals this season. So if Leicester’s are harbouring hopes of a positive result then they have to formulate a plan to stop Antoine Griezmann from finding the net.

However, Atletico cannot take Leicester for granted, who have recently stunned Spanish side Sevilla by beating them 2-0. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been in exceptional form and has managed to save 19 of the 21 shots on target in this season’s Champion’s League.

Despite being considered as underdogs, Leicester are expected to go in the match riding high on confidence derived from their best form of the season so far. They have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Leicester, their captain Wes Morgan, whose absence cost them a 4-2 loss in the last match, is again likely to miss the match. So Atletico Madrid will be confident of breaching their defense as they have also won six out of the eight home Champions League matches this season. Coach Diego Simeone has led the team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season in a row.

Leicester will know that this encounter is one of the biggest matches in their recent history and will surely give their all to proceed further in the league.

