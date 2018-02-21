Chelsea vs Barcelona highlights: Advantage Barcelona after 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona against Chelsea. (Reuters) Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona against Chelsea. (Reuters)

The Champions League 2018 Round of 16 first leg between Chelsea and Barcelona ended in a 1-1 draw with the visitors taking advantage of one away goal. In a match that Barca dominated in terms of possession (73.1 per cent), Chelsea can take solace from the fact that they managed to make the most of the little time they had the ball. While the home side took 11 shots with 2 on target, Barca only managed to take 7 with as many shots on target.

The star player for Antonio Conte side remained the Brazilian winger Willian, who impressed with his quick speed and his ability to surpass defenders. In the latter stages of the first half, the 29-year made the most of the passes given to him and took two shots that almost went in. He struck the goal post twice as Conte jumped and veered on the sidelines. He was also stopped on his tracks by Ivan Rakitic who received a yellow card for his late challenge on the midfielder.

A tactical error in defending cost Barcelona the first goal in the 62nd minute. Getting a corner, Cesc Fabregas took a short corner to Eden Hazard, who gave the ball straight to Willian who was standing outside the box. No Barcelona defender came out to cover him in spite of his brilliant first-half antics, and the Brazilian launched the ball straight to the left bottomgcorner of the goal as the home side took a 1-0 lead.

But the visitors found a way to level the terms just over 10 minutes later with Lionel Messi scoring his first goal after 8 games in all competitions. It was his first ever goal against Chelsea throughout his career. Once again a defensive error cost the goal. In the 75th minute, Andreas Christensen tried to clear the ball by passing it to César Azpilicueta, but a wayward pass went straight to left the ball for Andreas Iniesta, who took it inside the box and passed it backwards to incoming Lionel Messi, who made no mistake and tapped it in the back of the net.

Chelsea and Barcelona drew the first leg with the scoreline of 1-1. The two sides will meet next at Nou Camp in the second leg on March 14. The winner in terms of aggregate goals will reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

