Champions League: Can Juventus ease past Barcelona at Nou Camp without Paulo Dybala?

The moment Dybala broke ranks among Argentinian football, he was touted to be the next Lionel Messi. (Source: Reuters) The moment Dybala broke ranks among Argentinian football, he was touted to be the next Lionel Messi. (Source: Reuters)

Untimely injuries are a part of modern-day football. The sight of Cristiano Ronaldo, left in tears on-field after getting injured in Euro Cup 2016 Final is etched in the hearts of many football fans all across the world last year. That is the harsh reality of the sport in today’s era- where an untimely tackle can come from anywhere and at anytime, forcing a player to leave the field, sometimes for weeks, months, or even forever.

Just last week, it was Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala who announced himself to the world on the grand stage of Champions League. Post resounding claims of “I am one Paulo Dybala. I want to only be Paulo Dybala… not future Lionel Messi”, the Juventus attacking midfielder went on to score twice against Messi’s Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League quarter-finals. “It’s one of my greatest nights in football. Let’s not ruin it now,” Dybala had said after the match.

But destiny had other plans. In the very next Serie A game against Pescara over the weekend, a tackle from Sulley Muntari saw the 23-year old suffering an ankle injury. Dybala left the field soon after and was substituted byStefano Sturaro. There is still no clear answer over his fate, on whether he will make the cut to the Juventus team in the second leg of the Champions League game against Barca. His fitness was assessed in training on Tuesday. Indications are that he is fit to return which is huge boost for The Old Lady.

Barcelona, in their Round of 16 encounter against PSG, made an improbable comeback from 4-0 down to 6-5 up (in aggregate). Though Juventus are a side which certainly possesses the combination, the will and the confidence to protect their lead, despite their in-form striker missing. Dybala’s absence will put more pressure on Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Manduzkic in the forward line, which Barcelona can exploit to their advantage.

Juvetus can learn from the tactical error made by PSG manager Unai Emery in return leg where he benched their star of the first leg – Angel Di Maria. Instantly, the pressure was on Edinson Cavani, who failed thrice to put the ball into the net. The side went too deep, defending most of the time, and putting pressures on their own defence. As a result, PSG gave away two penalties in the match and ultimately ended up loosing the plot.

Similar scenes could happen at Nou Camp on Wednesday, in case Dybala is not 100 per cent fit. With the onus of controlling the midfield on Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado and Claudio Marchisio, the Old Lady’s defence will need to be on their toes and be aware of the quick game play between Neymar and Andres Iniesta in the middle and Messi and Luis Suarez inside the six-yard box. But, the side also need to ensure they do not lose momentum, and carry on to play in unfamiliar surroundings with the same attacking mentality that they showed at home. Instead of trying to defend the lead, the Bianconeri should try to extend it, even without Dybala.

“In front of us we have a different team, but Barcelona is the same. And we can do it… We did it once and we can do it a second time,” Neymar said in an interview. The Brazilian is not wrong. If any one can push back with yet another miracle, it is this Luis Enrique side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd