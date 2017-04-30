Champions League: Atletico Madrid’s injury list rises ahead of derby clash

“Jose Gimenez suffered a muscular injury in his left adductor,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement. “Jose Gimenez suffered a muscular injury in his left adductor,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid are facing a defensive crisis ahead of the derby clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals this week.

Jose Gimenez suffered a groin injury after Atletico’s victory over Las Palmas. Gimenez, whose game is the strongest at centre-back, played in the right-bac instead as both Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran remained on the bench due to injuries.

“Gimenez suffered a muscular injury in his left adductor,” Atletico said in a statement. “Our player will undergo further tests in the next few hours.”

This is reportedly Atletico’s 18th player this season to face injury. Gimenez adds to the already injured list comprising Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin among others.

Only five of Diego Simeone’s men have not hit the unfit list this season, which saw the most worrying injury woe of Fernando Torres.

Real have beaten Atletico in the Champions League in the last three seasons, including the 2014 and 2016 final.

However they will look confident when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu after crushing Las Palmas by 5-0 on Saturday with a brace from Kevin Gameiro, added by goals from Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey and Fernando Torres. The victory helped them move three points clear of Sevilla in third in La Liga.

But they will be facing a strong Real Madrid at home, who also won their league game against Valencia by 2-1 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

Simeone and his men will have to put in their best efforts and make use of the situation available in hope of securing a spot in the final of the Champions League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd