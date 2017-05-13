‘Champions’ Chelsea’s celebrations after winning Premier League title, watch video

Chelsea players celebrate after winning the English Premier League title on Friday. (Source: AP) Chelsea players celebrate after winning the English Premier League title on Friday. (Source: AP)

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were crowned champions of the Premier League when they beat West Bromwich Albion on Friday night. The win made it mathematically impossible for Tottenham Hotspur to catch up with Chelsea and thus confirmed their title win.

The break came in the 82nd minute when substitute Michy Batshuayi provided a much needed breakthrough as the six-time Premier League champions edged past West Brom.

Chelsea’s 2016-17 has been remarkable as they lost only five matches and played three draws during their 36 match campaign. What makes the win even more remarkable is that they had finished last season at 10th on the Premier League table. Conte, who already had a reputation of being a master tactician. Thanks to Antonio Conte and his supreme masterclass as he made the right use of his squad, making them work above their capabilities, executing his plans to perfection.

Chelsea didn’t waste any opportunity in celebrating with their fans at the away venue. The squad in blue including all the players and the coaching staff were involved in some wild celebrations with manager Conte being tossed high into the air by the players.

Don’t miss our Snapchat story from last night! 👻 chelseafc #ChelseaChampions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OMHgD0cHEt — CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 13 May 2017

The celebrations didn’t seem to stop even in the dressing room as the players continued to celebrate on various social media platforms. Chelsea changed its official twitter handle name to ‘Champions’ after their win last night.

They posted pictures of their celebrations on twitter. Chelsea players posted their selfies on team’s twitter account and Snapchat. Chelsea changed their background filter to ‘Chelsea’ at the top with ‘Champions’ in the bottom. The picture on Snapchat included Willian taking a selfie and Chelsea forward Diego Costa giving him company.

Another post was shared on Snapchat by Chelsea’s official snapchat account showing their dressing room with a wine filter in the background and caption given ‘Job Done’.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd