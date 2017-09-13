Only in Express
UEFA Champions League: Fan runs on the pitch to aim kick at Kylian Mbappe

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 13, 2017 8:01 pm
kylian mbappe, mbappe, fan kicks mbappe, uefa champions league, celtic vs psg, celtic, psg, paris saint germain, football, sports news, indian express Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe looks on as fans flash the lights on their phone. (Source: Reuters)
As majority of fans rejoiced at the start of Champions League 2017-18 season on Tuesday, a fan ran on the pitch during the match between Celtic FC and Paris Saint Germain to aim a kick at the new French striker Kylian Mbappe.

The fan ran towards the 18-year old player as the Scottish side was getting ready to kick off after the third goal but was caught by security before he reached the former AS Monaco player. Post that, UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic, who were beaten by PSG 5-0.

UEFA have also charged PSG for damaging seats at Celtic Park that were left broken during the first match of the European tournament group stage. Both cases will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Oct. 19.

Interestingly, Celtic have been fined 11 times in the last six years over fan behaviour issues. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that the intruder’s act was disappointing. “I think their reaction said it all,” he said. “It was disappointing at any ground, at any club, a supporter getting on the pitch like that. It was bitterly disappointing and I am sure the club will deal with whoever that supporter was. It shouldn’t be anything that we should see.”

“I think the stewards dealt with it at the time and I am sure the club will deal with it.”

