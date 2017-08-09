Casemiro, Isco score to help Real Madrid win the Super Cup, watch highlights

Real Madrid’s Isco celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid’s Isco celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid outclassed Manchester United on Tuesday to come win the UEFA Super Cup despite a rather sad pre-season. Goals from Casemiro and Isco sealed the victory for Los Blancos while Romelu Lukaku shone and joined the illustrious list of debut scorers for the Red Devils.

It was the Santiago Bernabeu’s second consecutive Super Cup title under manager Zinedine Zidane after back to back Champions League trophies.

Real Madrid 1 – 0 Manchester United

Casemiro opened the goal scoring in the 24th minute with a fine converseion of Carvajal strike. He timed his run so well that it even confused the commentators if it was offside. He got beyond Lindelof and slid in the ball to get the better of De Gea.

Real Madrid 2- 0 Manchester United

2-0 in the #supercup2017 now Isco with the 2nd goal for #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KfRWCfDZcr — iBleeedFootball (@iBleeedFootball) 8 August 2017

Benzema set it up well for Isco to display his own skills before he hit the ball in in the 52nd minute to dent further chances of United making a comeback. He ran through three United defenders to take the return ball and roll his shot into the far corner.

Real Madrid 2 – 1 Manchester United

Lukaku’ goal to make it 2-1 and get us back in it #MUFC pic.twitter.com/H6Zr0nDrDG — TH3 POWER MUFC ???? (@EamonnPower23) 8 August 2017

Romelu Lukaku on his actual debut for United (not considering pre-season) scored the only goal for the Old Trafford side. The newcomer from Everton was at the right place at the right time as he shot a rebound after Paul Pogba hit straight at Navas.

