Latest News
  • Casemiro, Isco score to help Real Madrid win the Super Cup, watch highlights

Casemiro, Isco score to help Real Madrid win the Super Cup, watch highlights

Real Madrid turned out to be the better team of the two on Tuesday when they defeated Manchester United to win Super Cup. It was the Santiago Bernabeu's second consecutive Super Cup title under manager Zinedine Zidane after back to back Champions League trophies.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 9, 2017 8:52 am
real madrid, manchester united, uefa super cup, super cup, casemiro, isco, goal highlights, super cup highlights, football, sports news, indian express Real Madrid’s Isco celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Real Madrid outclassed Manchester United on Tuesday to come win the UEFA Super Cup despite a rather sad pre-season. Goals from Casemiro and Isco sealed the victory for Los Blancos while Romelu Lukaku shone and joined the illustrious list of debut scorers for the Red Devils.

It was the Santiago Bernabeu’s second consecutive Super Cup title under manager Zinedine Zidane after back to back Champions League trophies.

Real Madrid 1 – 0 Manchester United

Casemiro opened the goal scoring in the 24th minute with a fine converseion of Carvajal strike. He timed his run so well that it even confused the commentators if it was offside. He got beyond Lindelof and slid in the ball to get the better of De Gea.

Real Madrid 2- 0 Manchester United

Benzema set it up well for Isco to display his own skills before he hit the ball in in the 52nd minute to dent further chances of United making a comeback. He ran through three United defenders to take the return ball and roll his shot into the far corner.

Real Madrid 2 – 1 Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku on his actual debut for United (not considering pre-season) scored the only goal for the Old Trafford side. The newcomer from Everton was at the right place at the right time as he shot a rebound after Paul Pogba hit straight at Navas.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
21
Zone B - Match 19
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 20
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 