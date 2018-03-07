CAS hears dispute between FIFA, Palestinians

At a May 2017 congress in Bahrain, FIFA delayed a decision on the dispute. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has since ended efforts to mediate between the two federations. (Source: Reuters) At a May 2017 congress in Bahrain, FIFA delayed a decision on the dispute. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has since ended efforts to mediate between the two federations. (Source: Reuters)

The Palestinian football federation is challenging FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport for shutting down debate on a dispute with the Israeli federation.

CAS says a scheduled two-day appeal hearing began Tuesday. Palestinian officials have long urged FIFA to act against teams from settlements playing in the Israeli league. FIFA rules prohibit a federation from organizing games on another member’s territory without permission.

At a May 2017 congress in Bahrain, FIFA delayed a decision on the dispute. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has since ended efforts to mediate between the two federations.

CAS says a verdict is expected within weeks. FIFA has an April 13 deadline for members to submit motions to its next congress, on June 13 in Moscow.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App