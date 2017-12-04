Top Stories

Carlo Ancelotti says not interested in Italy job

Carlo Ancelotti said that he prefers to keep working in club football.

By: Reuters | Published: December 4, 2017 3:59 pm
Carlo Ancelotti said that he has been approached by Italian FA. (Source: Reuters)
Carlo Ancelotti says he has been approached by Italian FA about the possibility of coaching the national side but that he prefers to keep working in club football.

Ancelotti, sacked by Bayern Munich in September, said he was honoured that Italians see him as the man to replace Gian Piero Ventura who was fired after Italy astonishingly failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

However, he added: “It would be a completely different job. I want to continue coaching in club football. I still enjoy training and working every day.

“Italian football has some problems and I don’t think I can solve them on my own, it’s the whole system that needs to be changed,” he told the “Domenica Sportiva” programme on state broadcaster Rai.

“There is a conflict between the federation and the clubs. The federation needs to impose itself on the clubs to improve the system.”

Ancelotti, 58, is one of Europe’s most successful coaches, having won the Champions League with both AC Milan and Real Madrid. He has also won domestic league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany.

