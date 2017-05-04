Carles Puyol to launch FIFA U-17 World Cup ticket sales this month 

Carles Puyol will be in India this month to launch the sale of tickets for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. (File Photo) Carles Puyol will be in India this month to launch the sale of tickets for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. (File Photo)

Spain’s football World Cup winner Carles Puyol will be in India this month to launch the sale of tickets for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be played in six cities in October. Puyol will be involved is the launch of ticket sales of the Under-17 World Cup. He will grace multiple events in New Delhi and Mumbai between May 15 and 17 to promote the tournament.

The first set of tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup will go live on May 16 at exactly 19:11 hours, paying tribute to the year in which Indian football made history. It was in 1911 that an Indian football team, Mohun Bagan, for the first time won the IFA shield by defeating an English team East Yorkshire Regiment.

Anticipating what will be his first visit to India, Carles Puyol added, “I’m very excited and curious to discover the country and its people. I’m really drawn to the culture of India, its traditional medicine, its food and, of course, the way football is developing there, which is one of the main reasons behind my visit,” Puyol said in a release

“I would tell them that the experience of seeing a match live is completely different from watching it on television. You can feel the intensity and energy when you’re there in person. And at this tournament, you can see the stars of the future. I’m sure that those who attend will remember it and get hooked by the sport,” said the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship winner.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now