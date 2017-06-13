Captain-coach relationship needs to be honest :Michael Clarke on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble are reportedly at loggerheads over the latter’s approach. Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble are reportedly at loggerheads over the latter’s approach.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke spoke on the speculated rift between India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. He said that all great relationships are challenged.

In an interview to PTI, Clarke said, “Any relationship in this world needs openness and honesty. It’s no different in cricket teams where there is a captain and coach. You need to be honest.”

“There are bound to be disagreements but that can be sorted in closed environments. In any great relationship, you get challenged.”

Calling Kumble a wonderful person, Clarke said, “I know Anil Kumble, who is a wonderful person. A coach’s job is to complement the captain sitting inside the change room. I can’t assume what went wrong (if at all) as I am not a part of that change room,” he said.

He however feels that the onus of a game lies in the hands of a captain. “But let me make it clear, in crunch situations, it is the captain, who is going to be accountable. It will be Virat, who will be leading the team inside the field. He will have to put his hand up in pressure situations.”

“In the end, it’s a result-oriented game, where a captain will be judged on the basis of wins and losses.”

Giving the example of a father-son relationship, the former Australian player said, “Look, there are thousands of ways to skin a cat just like there is nothing called ideal parenting. Every parent have their own style as no two children are the same. It’s no different in cricket also.”

