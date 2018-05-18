Captain Carlos Alberto’s goal caps glorious Brazil in 1970 World Cup

The goal culminated a thrilling move by Brazil, which won the World Cup for the third time after beating Italy 4-1 victory. (Source: AP file) The goal culminated a thrilling move by Brazil, which won the World Cup for the third time after beating Italy 4-1 victory. (Source: AP file)

The 1970 World Cup in Mexico is considered by many to be the best ever and is packed full of memorable moments, from England captain Bobby Moore’s precision tackle on Pele to Italy’s see-saw victory over West Germany in the semifinals.

But nothing quite matches the beauty of Brazil’s final goal in the final.

Carlos Alberto’s goal in the heat and altitude of Mexico City against a strong Italian team often tops the list of the greatest goals ever scored. Few would argue against it being the best team goal in history.

Incorporating all that is magical about Brazilian football, it is spell-binding even from the vantage point of today. The captain’s first-time strike to make it 4-1 culminated a move that included nine passes and turned defense into attack, stretching the field from one side to the other. The build-up also showcased the individual brilliance of the Brazilian players, including the dribbling prowess of Clodoaldo, Jairzinho’s drive and Pele’s vision.

“That was sheer delightful football,” BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme said at the time.

That Brazil team played some of the most ebullient football the world has ever seen and is the one that people most refer to when talking of the “Beautiful Game.”

It was Brazil’s third World Cup triumph in four tournaments and meant it kept the Jules Rimet Trophy for good.

