Can’t imagine Manchester City would leave Alexis Sanchez race because of money: Jurgen Klopp

In the summer transfer window in 2017, Manchester City broke their club record and spent £221.5 million, out of which £130 million were alone spent on rebuilding their defensive strategies. The Blues recruited the services of Kyle Walker from Tottenham, Benjamin Mendy from Monaco and Danilo from Real Madrid. The success of the transfer window resulted into a successful campaign with the club climbing to the top of the Premier League and breaking Arsenal’s records of most consecutive victories in the league.

But, coming into January, the club decided to pull out from the race for signing Arsenal midfielder Alexis Sanchez, citing the overall cost of the deal was higher than they were willing to spend. With the decision made by the club, the Chilean is almost set to move to the rival club Manchester United in January and has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club.

Speaking at a press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he does not believe City pulled out of the race due to money. “I could really create headlines here, hey? But I won’t. It’s not my cup of tea. We have had a big transfer (Virgil van Dijk). Is it fixed already with Alexis? I have nothing to say about the numbers, but I can’t imagine that Manchester City would leave the race because of money,” Klopp said.

Speaking on Sanchez’s talent, Klopp added that he is a good option for any team. “Alexis Sanchez makes sense for pretty much each team in the world, because he’s a really good player – bring him in! We are not in for him, so that’s the only thing I am interested in,” he said.

Manchester United are currently trailing 12 points behind table-toppers Manchester City and if Sanchez comes to Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s side may get the inspiration to close the gap between the two teams.

